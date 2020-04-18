Richard “Dick” Frontczak, 92, of South Haven passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home under hospice care.
He was born March 2, 1928, to Joseph and Mary (Sommers) Frontczak in Hartford. Dick graduated from Hartford High School with the class of 1946. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He married Joyce Walma on Dec. 15, 1978. Dick worked at Adams Electronics in Bangor, Lear in Grand Rapids and the South Haven Rubber Company. After his retirement, Dick spent time on his farm growing peaches and asparagus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and wine making.