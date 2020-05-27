Richard Duane Mann, “Dick Mann,” 52, a professional baker in Salt Lake City, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2020, at Salt Lake City Hospital. Rich was admitted for ulcerative colitis, but blood clots in his lungs broke free and went to his heart, causing a heart attack. Rich passed peacefully.
Due to COVID-19, no funeral service will be held. However, a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the residence of John (Mike) and Anna Mann, 7077 Hollywood Road, Berrien Springs. Please, no flowers.