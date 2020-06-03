Richard H. “Papa Joe” Joseph, 93, of Benton Harbor passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma, with Father Adams officiating. In respect for social distancing, please remain by your vehicles during the graveside committal service. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle or American Legion Post 105. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.