Richard James Moffitt
Richard James “Butch” Moffitt, age 77, of Three Oaks died peacefully Thursday evening on Oct. 17, 2019 in his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1942 in Berrien Springs, the second of two sons of Randall and Sylvia Moffitt. He married Dianna Jean Versaw on Nov. 23, 1985 in Three Oaks.
Butch served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked for Robert James Implement in Galien. He then served the Village of Galien for 42 years, retiring as a supervisor. He volunteered on the Chikaming Township (formerly Riverside) Fire Department.
Butch loved spending time with his family, especially picking on his great nieces, and time with friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and boating. Butch began going to Duck Lake as a child with his family and continued the tradition with his wife.
Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dianna Moffitt of Three Oaks; brother-in-law, David (Debbie) Versaw of Three Oaks; nephew, Dan (Rachael) Versaw of Three Oaks; niece, Deanna (Matt) Huss of Niles; great nephew, Levi Versaw; and great nieces, Madison Huss and Emma Huss. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronald Moffitt; and one brother-in-law, Danny Versaw.
The family will celebrate Butch’s life privately.
Moffitt’s remains will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Chikaming Township.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.