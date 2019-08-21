Richard Jude Puchinski
Richard “Pooch” Jude Puchinski, 56, of Benton Harbor passed away on Feb. 6, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, after a long struggle with multiple health issues.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware, Benton Harbor, with a luncheon immediately following.
Richard was born Sept. 22, 1963, in Benton Harbor, to Mary (Farwell) and Richard Puchinski Sr. A lifetime Southwest Michigan resident, he graduated from Lakeshore High School class of ‘82. He worked most of his life for Big Lots and retired after nearly 27 years.
Richard is survived by his mother, Mary; brother, George; uncle, Jerry; aunt, Harriet; plus many nieces and nephews.
Richard was an avid movie fan and, for decades, could be frequently spotted at Celebration Cinema until his health limited his passion to just the small screen. He enjoyed going to the casinos with a particular emphasis on tournament poker. He reveled in the Christmas holiday season, anxiously counting the days every year.
Pooch was a kind, considerate and steadfast friend. He never failed to ask about the health and well-being of friends and their extended families. He made an impression on everyone he met and his spirit is truly missed.