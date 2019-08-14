Richard L. Kimball
Richard L. Kimball, 84, of Sister Lakes died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at The Willows Assisted Living in Royalton Township.
A gathering and remembering will be held at The Willows at a later time, and burial of his ashes will be held in North Shore Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to the SS. John & Bernard Parish. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Richard was born on April 17, 1935, in Benton Harbor, to Earl and Rosella Kimball. He was a member of the SS. John & Bernard Parish in Benton Harbor. Richard retired in 2005 from Thayer Paper, where he was a sales representative for 20 years. He was a charter member and former treasurer of the Sister Lakes Lions Club. He was active in the Sister Lakes Youth Softball and Baseball programs. Richard had a witty sense of humor.
His family includes his children, Kurt (Katie) Kimball of Oviedo, Fla., and Lisa Smith of Sister Lakes; and his five grandchildren.