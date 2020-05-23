Richard L. Stanard, 81, of Kalamazoo passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Richard was born on Feb. 12, 1939, to Alfred and Ida Stanard, at home in Hamilton Township. Professionally, Richard was a meat cutter by trade and worked at Rich’s in Lawton, Schnauzers in Schoolcraft and helped out on Newell Farms. He also was a co-owner of the family dairy farm, Peaches and Cream Farms and a farm in Homer, Mich. Those that knew him knew he had an interesting sense of humor, was stubborn and was short-tempered or sweet as can be... there was no in between. Richard loved his cows and taking cruises.