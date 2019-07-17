Richard Lee Scott
Richard Lee Scott, 75, of Berrien Springs died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Howard Performing Arts Center on the Andrews University campus in Berrien Springs. Pastor Dwight K. Nelson of Pioneer Memorial Church will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online messages may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Worthy Student Fund at Andrews University or to the ALS Foundation.
Dick was born Jan. 26, 1944, in St. Louis, Mich., to William and Imogene Scott. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Andrews University in 1967. He worked at Cedar Lake Academy before joining AU in 1972, where he served as assistant dean of men, followed by a promotion to dean and director of resident halls. After working at Camp Au Sable from 1984-1992, he returned to AU as manager of plant services, overseeing many large projects (new University entrance, Dining Services and Nethery Hall renovation, Buller and Damazo Halls construction), and retiring in 2014 as director of facilities management. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2015.
He was an avid golfer, fisherman and devoted family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Dixie (Beardsley) Scott, whom he married Aug. 23, 1964; son, William Scott; daughter, Shelley (Duane) Bolin; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn Marie, Matthew Scott, Connor William and Brooke Ashlyn; and sister, Kay Nelson.
He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Patricia.