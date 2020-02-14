Richard Louis Van Dyke Sr., 96, of Benton Harbor passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph.
Richard was born July 22, 1923, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Henry and Frankie (VonAmen) Van Dyke. He proudly served in the United States Army 102nd Division ETO and remained very patriotic – always flying the United States flag. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Marie Shearer, in Kalamazoo on Jan. 24, 1947. Recently, they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. Richard built the family residence and a second home on the Platte River up north where he spent much of his free time. He retired from Michigan Bell after a 37-year career as a telecommunications technician. His children describe him as a “truly selfless” person, always there for his family.