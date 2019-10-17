Richard Michael Ginger
Richard Michael Ginger was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Detroit, the loving son of the late Michael and Mary (Ardelean) Ginger. He passed away at the age of 84, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
Richard was the brother of Marilyn (Gerald) Barr, George (Ceil) Ginger and the late Catherine Bruno. He is also survived by a niece, Cynthia Pariseau; and nephews, Charles Bruno, Gerald Barr, Christopher Barr and Michael Ginger; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous friends.
Richard worked at Ford Motor Company in Detroit for 35 years, from where he retired. While working at Ford he decided to purchase a blueberry farm in Bangor Township, which brought him to Southwest Michigan. Having many interests, after retirement, Richard became an antique dealer and owner of Springdale, an antique store of modern furniture in Three Oaks. For Richard, there was never a lack of good friends, good food, animals or travel. Through his kindness Richard touched many hearts.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford, with Father German Perez-Diaz serving as the Celebrant. Richard’s ashes will be placed in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either Immaculate Conception Church, 63559 60th Ave., Hartford, MI 49057 or the Hartford Fire Department, 436 E. Main St., Hartford, MI 49057.
The family has entrusted Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.