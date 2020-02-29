Richard Ondell Akins, 81, of Haines City, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
He was born on June 17, 1938, in Hayti, Mo., to the late James Ondell and Blanche Mae Glass Akins. Richard graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1956. He attended and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and Arkansas State University, obtaining his master’s degree in biology. He was a proud reservist in the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 he started employment with the USDA. He started his career working in biology and later became officer in charge for domestic programs, working 33 years until his retirement in 1993. After his retirement he became owner-operator of Graceway Nursery where he worked until his passing.