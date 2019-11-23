Richard Priebe
Richard Priebe, 85, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stark & Menchinger Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Chapel or Corey and Campus Crusade for Christ (Corey and Grace Priebe’s work at www.give.cru.org). Those wishing to sign Richard’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Richard Elmer Priebe was born at home in Eau Claire on Dec. 24, 1933, to Reinholt and Tabea Priebe. He attended Shanghai School while working on the family fruit farm until he received his GED at Benton Harbor High School. Rich married Barbara Allwardt on Nov. 25, 1955.
Rich worked at Voice of Music and Modar in Benton Harbor for 12 years. His career at Whirlpool’s Research and Development started in 1966, spanning 30 years total. This entailed working with the Apollo Space Food Division for eight years, contributing to the team that put a man on the moon. He spent the remaining time at Whirlpool’s material R&D laboratory.
Retiring to his farm and vineyard in Lincoln Township, he raised grapes for Welch's and tended an orchard and garden which provided delicious fruit and vegetables for many friends and family. Doing it all behind the wheel of his pride and joy: his John Deere tractors.
At the age of 13, Rich prayed to receive Christ as his Savior while sitting under a peach tree on his family’s farm. His faith stayed with him from then on. He volunteered all his life in the churches he attended. He was a charter member of Napier Parkview Baptist Church in Fairplain. Most recently, he gave his time and energy as a greeter/usher for 14 years at The Chapel in St. Joseph.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 64 years; son, Greg (Paula) Priebe of Norfolk, Neb.; and daughter Pamela (Priebe) Shelton of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, soon to be 11.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; father-in-law, Fred Allwardt; mother-in-law, Liberty Allwardt; sister, Dorothy (Priebe) Lake; sister, Rosie Nimtz-Tanus; sister-in-law, Sue Michler; son-in-law, Dennis Shelton; and grandson, Benjamin Richard Shelton.
Rich would like to be buried sitting on his John Deere tractor with a pair of pruning shears in his hand and a Tiger’s hat on his head.