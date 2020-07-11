Richard W. Arend, 96, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, with family at his side.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1923, on the family farm in Baroda, to Bertha and Walter Arend. He was a 1941 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He married the former Frances Conrad on Aug. 12, 1943. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was deployed to the South Pacific during World War II. Fran and Dick lived in Baroda from 1950 until they retired and moved to Newaygo, Mich., where they lived alongside the Muskegon River. Dick was a residential and industrial electrician, retiring from the former Weldun International in Bridgman. Dick moved to Sun City to live with his family in 2014.