Richard Wells, 52, of Niles passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital, Niles.
A gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 U.S. 31 Berrien Springs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 4:58 pm
Richard Wells, 52, of Niles passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital, Niles.
A gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 U.S. 31 Berrien Springs.