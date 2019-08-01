Ricky Edward Strand
Ricky Edward Strand, 62, of Watervliet died unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home.
Ricky’s life began Aug. 25, 1956, in Watervliet. He enjoyed being outdoors, leading him to a career doing lawn maintenance. When he wasn’t working, you could find him enjoying fishing or singing karaoke.
He treasured time with his family, which includes, four siblings: Patty (Mike) Mayer, Chris Strand (James Burnside), Steve (Lori) Strand and Karen Price; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Strand; and, sadly, his mother, Marian (Bailey) Strand, who died the same night he did.
Ricky's body has been donated to Michigan State Medical School and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ricky’s family to help with expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort or contribution to expenses at hutchinsfuneral.com.