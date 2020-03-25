Risa Voorhees, 63, of Three Oaks died peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the comfort of her family’s presence.
Risa was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Chicago, the middle of three children of George and Marie Flood. She married Dick Voorhees on Aug. 15, 1986, in New Buffalo. Risa and Dick spent a great deal of time fishing. She had many things she liked, including photography, music and estate sales. Risa supported her children and grandchildren in their interests. Risa will be greatly missed by family and friends.