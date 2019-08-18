Rita Mary Matz
Rita Mary Matz, age 89, of LaPorte, Ind., died peacefully in her residence Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2019, in the comfort of her family’s presence.
She was born April 22, 1930, in Chicago, the fourth of seven children of Joseph and Mary Stanislawski. She married Billy James Matz on Feb. 11, 1950. After more than 45 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1995.
Rita will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Matz (Christian) Herzog and Margaret Mary McLaughlin; four grandchildren, Michael Patrick McLaughlin, Kimberly Ann (Derek) Amor, Renee Marie (Gregory) Amor and Mathew William McLaughlin; three great-grandchildren, Blake Amor and twins, Charlee Amor and Steven Amor; one brother, Chester “Teets” (Chris) Stanislawski; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, William Matz; one sister, Jean Pajkos; and three brothers, Henry Stanislawski, Marion Stanislawski and her twin, Edwin Stanislawski.
Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. (EST) Monday, Aug. 19, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
Mrs. Matz will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Billy, in Posey Chapel Cemetery in LaPorte.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.