River Alden Fitch, 18, of Covert passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Jan. 16, 2001, to Craig and Maiya (Current) Fitch in South Haven. River graduated from South Haven High School with the class of 2019. While in high school, he attended VoTech in the construction program. River had a love for nature and ran cross country. After high school, he attended Southwest Michigan College in Dowagiac, studying in their green construction technology program. River enjoyed art, music and playing guitar. River touched the lives of many family and friends throughout the years. He had a close-knit set of friends who have supported him through all his ups and downs, and Nadia, his girlfriend, has been his shining star.
River is survived by his parents, Craig and Maiya Fitch; siblings, Corbin, Hayley Rose, Canyon, Meseret and Breeanden Fitch; grandparents, Joanne Marquardt of Coloma, Norman Current of Wasta, S.D., Judith Fitch of Wayne, Mich., and Marguerite Current of St. Joseph; aunts and uncles, Garth (Rebecca Atherton) Current and Julie (Pat) Weckel; and cousins, Cole, Mason, Lyla, Ellie, Taylor and Zach.
A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hope Reformed Church, with Pastor Steve Smallagen and Pastor Craig Massey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to We Care I.N.C., 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
