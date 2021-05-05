Robert Allen Harry, 49, of Hartford, was born on June 6, 1971, in Benton Harbor, to Reginald and Constance (Burgess) Harry. He passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 30, 2021. His father precedes him in passing. Also preceding him was a sister, Cindy Lou Burgess.
On May 13, 2009, Robby, as he was known, was united in marriage with Cynthia Pradon and she survives along with eight children: Kylee Ellsworth of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, Robert Jr. (Kasey) Harry of Hartford, Gabriel (James) Harry of Mattawan, Mich., Kimberlyn Ellsworth of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, Holly Bassett of Layton, Utah, Taylor Clouse, Grace (Alex) Milliken and Nicholas Milliken all of Hartford. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Aria, Kaidance, Allen, James, Jacxon, Honesty, Stormie, Eleanora, Samuel, and one more on the way; his mother, Constance of Watervliet; a sister, Josana Reynolds of Flint; and many other family members and friends.