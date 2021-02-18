Robert’s life began Aug. 1, 1933, in Baroda. He was a lifetime area resident and graduate of Benton Harbor High School. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, earning the rank of chief petty officer, and was awarded many accolades, including the Navy Achievement Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
While in the service Robert met Louisa Ashwood at Great Lakes Training Center in Illinois, and they would later marry in West Port, Conn. Louisa and Robert returned home to raise their family and in 1978 Robert graduated from Lake Michigan College with an associate degree in science and nursing. Robert worked as a nurse but his passion was farming and selling fruits and vegetables from his stand, The Hunky Fruit Stand in Bainbridge Township. Outside of enjoying his family and working, Robert enjoyed giving back to his community through being a member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and he was a past president of Sister Lakes Lions Club.