Robert 'Bob' Brant
Robert “Bob” Brant, 90, of Sister Lakes died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2019, at The Timbers in Dowagiac.
Services celebrating his life will be held at a later date and burial of his ashes will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Benton Township. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Bob was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Benton Harbor. He married his first wife, Florence, and she preceded him in death in 2003. Bob married his second wife, Marilee, in 2008. He retired in 2015 and was a sales person for several flooring companies for more than 30 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII and a member of several veterans groups in the area. Bob enjoyed woodworking, doing crossword puzzles and being with his grandson. He was an outgoing individual who supported many charities for veterans. Bob had a heart of gold. He always gave more than he took. He was one in a million.
His family includes his wife, Marilee; his daughter, Roberta Brant of South Bend, Ind.; his two stepchildren, David Metalski of Dowagiac and Melinda Aven of Edwardsburg; his brother, David Brant of Ann Arbor; his grandson, Aeryk; and his great-grandson, Landyn.