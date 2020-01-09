Robert 'Bob' J. Latus
Robert “Bob” J. Latus, 81, lifelong resident of Hartford was born Feb. 10, 1938, at his family home at 208 East Main Street. Bob left his earthly home suddenly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was the sixth child of the late Dr. Leo and Rosaline Boland Latus. Preceding him in death are siblings: Mary Ellen Learner, Leo J. “Bud” Latus, Frances Del Pizzo, Dr. Thomas Latus and Peter Latus; and son-in-law, Larry Kesselring.
Bob is survived by wife, Elizabeth “Bette” Carol Roberts; and their children: Audrey (John) Klug, DeAnna Kesselring, George (Linda) Latus, Jonathan (Pam) Latus, Matthew (Tammi) Latus and Pamela Latus. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Melissa, Robert, Phillip, Taylor, Jason, Jill, Trevor, Christin, Carson, Jaxom, Tanner, Delenn, Emelia, Chandler, Catherine and Daniel; 11 great-grandchildren: Kira, Millie, Ashlyn, Owen, Henry, Zoey, Wyatt, Adalynn, Blake, Penelope and Logan; his sister, Alice (Clarence) Hill; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Latus and Lois Latus; and many loving nieces, nephews and others who shared his life.
Bob served in the U.S. Army Reserves for nine years, where he specialized in food service. He was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired after 35 years in 1993 as postmaster of Paw Paw. He was a member of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and was an EMT. Bob and his brother Bud loved running the scoreboard and clock for 35 years at the Hartford football games. Bob served on many community service projects. He loved promoting the history of Hartford to anyone who would listen.
Bob was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary service will be held there at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A visitation will follow at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hartford Public Library in the name of Robert J. Latus. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for his family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.