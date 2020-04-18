Robert “Bob” Thayer Hatch, born March 1, 1923, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Hanson Hospice on April 9, 2020. He was 97.
He was a lifelong resident and a proud member of one of St Joseph’s founding families. After graduating from St. John’s Military Academy in 1940, he attended DePauw University and graduated from Miami University in Ohio in 1945. Bob met his future wife, Jackie, at Twin City Players, where they both performed in a production of “The Philadelphia Story.” They were married July 5, 1947. In 1952 he originated the harbor patrol, writing the “Rules of the Road” for safe travel in the St. Joseph Harbor. He worked with his family at St. Joe Iron Works, later renamed St. Joe Machines. He was vice president and director of engineering. In 1965, Urban Renewal purchased the building and he purchased a small plant in Bridgman, named Stephens MFG. He later sold the business and began a career in real estate. Bob earned all real estate designations and was always in the top five of sales.