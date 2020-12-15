Bob was born on Jan. 28, 1937, to George and Gladys Davis in Coloma.
He grew up in Watervliet, where he attended school and lettered in football, basketball and baseball in high school. He was a starter for the 1954 basketball team that played in the state semifinals. Bob’s love of playing sports never ended. He was an avid bowler and was part owner and manager of Coloma Lanes. In 1995, he was inducted into the Blossomland Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame. In his retirement Bob enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing and gardening.