Robert E. “Bob” Hinz, 83, of Paw Paw, formerly of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Adam Bohland officiating. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday at North Shore Memory Gardens by Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ, St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Bob’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.