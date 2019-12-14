Robert Everett Zimmermann
Robert "Bob" Zimmermann of South Haven passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Darrollene, at his side, on Nov. 19, 2019, following two weeks of hospice care. His entire family was with him throughout his end of life journey. Bob chose to donate his body to Western Michigan University Medical School. The cause of death was lymphoma.
Born Robert Everett Zimmermann on March 31, 1933, in New Haven, Conn., to William Henry Zimmermann and Philomena (Krysa) Zimmermann, Bob was the third of three brothers (Alan and Francis). He attended and graduated from Hillhouse High School, was an Eagle Scout, and after being rejected for entrance to West Point Academy due to flat feet and scoliosis, was accepted into Yale University as an engineering major, in the graduating class of ’54. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betsy) Lynch in October of the same year, and moved to Alliance, Ohio, as an employee of Babcock & Wilcox in the Power Generation Group. After appointments in Quincy, Mass., (birthplace of sons Robert Jr. and David), and Mishawaka, Ind., (Paul), he then moved his growing family to Wadsworth, Ohio, (Christopher and Ann Marie). In 1969, Bob took a position with Monsanto and moved the family to Webster Groves, Mo., and when transferred, to Glen Ellyn, Ill. After being wooed to return to B&W, Bob spent the rest of his career there. Upon retirement, he took the position of park manager at Palisades Park CC in Covert, a job he loved, being the diligent worker and consummate tinkerer he was. He finished his working career at Wolverine Hardware in South Haven, a position he said he would have done for free.
Bob was a lifelong learner and devoured books, before and during retirement. After Betsy’s passing in 2005, he was fortunate to find love again with Darrollene Shield. They enjoyed 13 years together, traveling and splitting time between South Haven and Naples, Fla. They settled back in South Haven permanently in December 2016 to be closer to both of their families.
Bob enjoyed tennis, ice-skating, golf, basketball and being/hiking outdoors. He taught himself to play guitar and banjo and loved sing-alongs. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend.
Bob was preceded in death by Betsy; son, Chris (2018); and grandson, Patrick (2000).
He is survived by his wife, Darrollene; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Jr. and Pam (Atlanta), David (Covert) and Paul and Linda (Chicago); and daughter, Ann (South Haven); as well as grandchildren: Peter, Ethan, Kale, Elle, Evan, Jonah, Soutine and Quinn.
Gifts in memoriam can be made to: Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Services, 1708 Colfax Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022.