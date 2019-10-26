Robert 'Fox' Woodley
Robert Woodley, 69, of Benton Harbor passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at home after a long illness.
Bob was born April 18, 1950, in Benton Harbor, to George and Virginia Woodley. He grew up in Benton Harbor and graduated there in 1968 from Benton Harbor High School. In the 1960s Bob created window displays for the stores at the Fairplain Plaza. He went on to get his teaching degree. But cooking was his gift and joy. He also enjoyed fishing and had a love for vintage cars. A good day was going down to the Antiques on the Bluff and doing some wheeling and dealing. He loved his music, event planning and being with his friends. "Fox" will be missed by many.
After college he spent many years in Kalamazoo where he ran a BBQ restaurant, catering business and enjoyed his time feeding the guys at the fraternity. He was always looking for the next big idea and he usually found it. Bob and his wife, Carol, always had many great times at his place up north at Cool Lake and in Saugatuck.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol.
He is survived by his aunt, Lillian Barchalk and her family; many cousins; and close friends, Pat Schuh, Mike Culby and Mike Roberts.
A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.