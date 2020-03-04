Robert George Kamradt, 87, of Bridgman passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, Mich.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Shoreline Christ Fellowship, 209 Ellis Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442, with Pastor Michael Hubbard officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.