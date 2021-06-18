Robert “Bob” Gruss Sr., 85, of Stevensville, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. Per Bob’s request, his body was donated to the University of Michigan’s Body Donation Program so he could help find a cure for cancer.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services, Inc., 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or the Stevensville Seventh-day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 182 Stevensville, MI 49127.