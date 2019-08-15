Robert H. 'Bob' DeVries
Please join us in honoring Robert H. (Bob) DeVries, who passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service at noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Congregational Church, located at 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph.
Friends who wish to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Garden Fund at the First Congregational U.C.C. of St. Joseph or to the St. Joseph/Lincoln Senior Center.