Robert H. Devries
Robert H. Devries, 91, of St. Joseph, Mich., passed away at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First Congregational UCC, 2001 Niles Ave., in St. Joseph. Friends who wish to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Garden Fund at the First Congregational Church or to the St. Joseph / Lincoln Senior Center.