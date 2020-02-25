Robert J. “Bob” Martin, 78, of Bridgman, formerly of Union Pier passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor.
Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1941, in Three Oaks, to the late Robert and Betty (Marshall) Martin. He was a 1960 graduate of Lakeshore High School. He married Wendy Waldo on Oct. 3, 1981. Bob lived many years in Baroda and was a plumber for most of his life, retiring from R. A. Mort Supply in Benton Harbor after 21 years and not missing a day of work. Bob went on to help Wendy build her window cleaning business, Just Windows II, until 2016 when he had a stroke. Bob was a volunteer fireman for Chikaming Township for 10 years, serving until 1989.