Robert I. Klint, 66, Melissa (Williamson) Klint, 60, and daughter, Landyn E. Klint, 22, of Sawyer and Melissa’s brother, Kent C. Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Va., entered the gates of heaven on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Lake Michigan Christian Center, 9955 Church St., Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Country Mission’s Debt Relief fund to pay off Berrien County’s Medical Debt. 12816 Red Arrow Hwy, Sawyer, MI 49125. Also through PayPal at: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1619766.
All those who knew Bob and Melissa knew that they spent their lives giving everything to anyone who needed anything. They served the Lord with their whole hearts, minds and souls and they loved their neighbors as themselves.
Bob and Melissa celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May. Left to cherish their memories are their five children and their spouses, Jordan and Leah (West) Klint, Torey and Wade Schultz, Austin and Stardust (Norwood) Klint, Morgan and Preston Stell, Tessa and Ovi Simon; 11 grandchildren: Ada, Gunnar, Waylon, Corban, Lexi, Oliver, Nora, Pepper, Selah, Fiver and Louis.
Survivors also include their mothers, Julie (Holmquist) Klint, Ardath (Hensel) Williamson and Melissa’s father, Louis E. Williamson; siblings: Leon and Pamela Klint, Marcie and Bill Lockard, Brad and Margaret Williamson and Eric and Cherie Williamson.
Landyn was born Oct. 29, 1996. She had a way of sparking joy in all who knew her. She was an angel on earth and loved the small things in life like brownies, Taco Bell and Disney World. Now she is healed. She is talking with Jesus. And every need she could never communicate with us is met in Heaven.
Our uncle Kent’s heart for connecting with anyone and everyone was so encouraging and contagious – you couldn’t find a topic that he wasn’t interested in and he pursued the beauty of life with a desire to share with others through the arts. He was know for his tremendous love of his family and his Savior. Following the memorial service in Michigan, Kent will be returned to his home in Virginia for funeral services.