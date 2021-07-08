Robert “Bob” Huff, 90, of Sister Lakes passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home that he designed and built. He enjoyed spending time on the acreage watching the changing seasons and wildlife that inhabited the property.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Glenn Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Caring Circle of Lakeland. Those wishing to share a memory of Bob online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.