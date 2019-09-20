Robert L. Jackson
Robert L. Jackson, 82, passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at his home in Edwardsburg.
He was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Benton Harbor, to the late Luther and Pearl Jackson. On June 14, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Hobdy; they parted ways and reconnected on Nov. 29, 2009.
Surviving is his wife; four children: Eric Jackson, Angie Jackson, Mike Jackson and Monica (Thomas) Leatherman; two stepchildren, JoAnne (Dave) Christians and Karen Sanchez; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Robert retired from the military after serving over 30 years in the Air Force, Army and National Guard. He played drums in several bands and still at home, and in his spare time enjoyed taking walks with his wife and dogs. He was also a member of Oak Creek Community Church in Mishawaka.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart, Ind., has been entrusted with the arrangements.