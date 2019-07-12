Robert Lee Dotson Jr.
Robert Lee Dotson Jr., 70, of Covert passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Anna Mae (Rhodes) Jones and Robert Lee Dotson Sr. in Hardeman County, Tenn. Robert moved to Michigan at an early age where he started his family. Robert worked different jobs, but soon became a full-time mechanic and ran his own shop. He and his family would later move to Tupelo, Miss., where he lived for 13 years. Robert moved back to Michigan where he worked for Dawson Manufacturing Company until his retirement.
He enjoyed talking to people all over the world as a ham radio operator (AB5VD). Robert could fix anything and enjoyed working on fast cars.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Stephanie (Lewis) Dotson. He leaves behind three children, Robert Lee Dotson III of Covert, Yolanda (Elton Sr.) Edwards of Saltillo, Miss., and Kiyla Dotson Williams of Benton Harbor; and three granddaughters, Saroy Edwards of Saltillo and Khaliyah and Khashari Arterberry of Grand Rapids, Mich. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Dorthy Garrett of Kalamazoo, Mich., who watched over and cared for him until the very end; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends – including very special friend, John (Regina) Hoover of Bangor – who will truly miss him.
Wake will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the wake at 10: a.m. at the funeral home. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.