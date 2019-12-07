Robert Louis Kling
Robert Louis Kling of Hartford was born July 28, 1931, in Benton Harbor, one of four children born to Louis and Minnie (Thar) Kling.
Robert passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Vineyard Assisted Living Community in Kalamazoo.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Linda (Garry) Kanyuh of Bangor; and two sons, Robert (Linda) Kling of Hartford and David (Tamara) Kling of Watervliet. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (with two on the way); a sister-in-law, Virginia Hughes of Eau Claire; a brother-in-law, Bud Davis; and many other family members and friends.
Robert was preceded in passing by his first wife, Delores Mae (Hughes) Kling, on Dec. 1, 2004; his second wife, Barbara Daughetry Kling; a daughter, Diane Kling; his parents; two sisters, Dolores Bishop and Marion Davis; a brother, Louis Kling; a brother-in-law, Howard Bishop; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Kling.
Robert was a graduate of Hartford High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a carpenter by trade and a farmer who raised fruit and grain. Not caring much for snow, in his later years, he loved spending the winters in Florida.
The family will welcome friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford. Father German Perez-Diaz will be the celebrant. Robert will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations in Robert’s name be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family can do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.