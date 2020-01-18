Robert M. “Bob” Narregan, 74, of Decatur passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Decatur VFW Post 6248, 560 N. Phelps St., Decatur, with a Celebration of Life Service held at noon Saturday, with the Rev. Amber Nettleton officiating. Private burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur. Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the ASPCA, Decatur VFW Post 6248 or Decatur Human Services. Those wishing to sign Bob’s memory book online may do so at www.newellchapel.com.
Bob was born April 14, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Lorrane (Seavers) Narregan. He graduated from Decatur High School, class of 1963, where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. Bob went on to Ferris State College, where he was a member of Sigma Phi, graduating in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree.
Bob worked as an assistant golf pro at Bay Point Country Club in West Bloomfield, Mich., for several years. In 1975 he joined Standby Power and in 1989 he co-founded Gen Power in Wixom, Mich. He retired in 2013 and moved back to Decatur. Bob was a member of the Decatur VFW Men’s Auxiliary. In his free time, he enjoyed tending to his butterfly gardens, golfing, fishing, riding his Harley and helping those who needed assistance. After his brother-in-law’s passing, he took over his role of mowing the six acres of grass at the church.
Bob is survived by his sister, Deborah Weurding of Kalamazoo; several cousins, Richard (Debra) Narregan of Stevensville, Jon Auten and Mary Beth Auten, both of Cornish, N.H., and Hanford “Skip” (Gail) Auten III of Acworth N.H.; and his feline companion, Ashley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James W. Narregan; and his brother-in-law, Steven J. Weurding.