Robert Milo Clem, 58, of Hartford passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Watervliet Township.
Robert was born Jan. 6, 1962, in St. Joseph the son of Robert Sr. and Luetta (Tittle) Clem, both of whom precede him in passing.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 11:38 am
