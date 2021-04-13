Robert L. Perkins, 85, of Bridgman passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at West Woods of Bridgman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Chapel & Cremation Services.
A celebration of life Homegoing Service will be at noon, Thursday, April 15, at The Ark of The Covenant Church of God in Christ, 848 Buss Ave., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Roy C. Askew Sr. officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.