Robert Pobuda, 91, of Paw Paw passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Kalamazoo.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 209 S. Brown St, Paw Paw.
Visit with family and friends while sharing refreshments from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900.
Please visit Robert’s personal web page at www. BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read his life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign his online guest book before coming to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Public Schools Foundation, Ascension Borgess Foundation, St. Mary Catholic Church of Paw Paw, or Fresh Perspective Home Care.