Robert Alan “Bob/BJ” Putnam, 60, of Portage, Mich., joined the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Father Arul Lazar officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Out of respect for the family and guests in attendance, masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/, in honor of his father. Those wishing to view the full obituary and leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.