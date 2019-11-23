Robert R. 'Bob' Smith
Robert R. “Bob” Smith, 94, of St. Joseph was born on April 15, 1925, in Edwardsport, Ind., and died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at The Whitcomb in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at The Whitcomb. Visitation and a light lunch will follow the celebration.
Bob was a graduate of Moore Township High School, Farmer City, Ill., class of 1943. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. On Dec. 22, 1946, he married Jean Fuller in Farmer City. Bob attended the University of Illinois for his undergraduate degree in business administration and accounting and post graduate work. He and his family moved to St. Joseph in 1955, when he accepted a position at Benton Harbor Malleable. Bob’s interest in education led him to work for Benton Harbor Area Schools, Flint Public Schools and Richardson Public Schools, Richardson, Texas. Bob retired from the Area Agency on Aging.
Bob was an avid reader and had an amazing memory for all he read. He loved to walk and had a regular route where he could look at the lake he loved. He enjoyed working in his yard, growing beautiful roses but having no luck with grass.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church of St. Joseph for over 60 years. He served in many capacities during his years at the church, including volunteering at the Soup Kitchen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Jean; daughters, Loni (Phil) Maki of St. Joseph and Kim (Tom) DeLisle of Dade City, Fla.; grandchildren, Meli (James) Zakhem, Marc DeLisle, Benjamin Maki and Katie Maki; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence E. and Verbie J. (Williams) Smith Sr.; sister, Patricia Taft; and brother, Lawrence E. Smith Jr.
The family appreciates the love and care provided to them by dear friend, Julie Lester, Parish Nurse, the staff at The Whitcomb and Caring Circle Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the First United Methodist Church of St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.