Robert “Bob” H. Rakauski found peace surrounded by his family, on June 11, 2021, at the age of 82.
Beloved husband of Betty (nee Sutter) for 51 years. Dad of Jill Rakauski (Dieter Kreuzpaintner) and Amy (Greg) Mericle. Loving grandpa of Desiree and Wynne Kreuzpaintner and Grayson Mericle. Brother of the late Bruce (Jean) Rakauski and the late Jim (Johanna) Rakauski. Brother-in-law of the late Patricia (the late Chuck) Freundt, the late Fred (June) Sutter, the late Richard Sutter, Alice (the late Gene) McHale, the late Shirley (the late Robert) Ison, Ken (Sue) Sutter, the late Joanne (Dave) Emerson and John (Harriet) Sutter. Preceded in death by his parents Phil and Mary Rakauski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.