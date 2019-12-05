Robert S. Gain
Robert S. Gain, Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, passed away early Dec. 3, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Aug. 3, 1932, the second son of Herbert F. and Margaret (Specht) Gain.
He attended schools in Elizabeth, and later went on to graduate from Upsala College in East Orange, N.J. He also attended, as part of his continuing education, the University of Pennsylvania special programs in Philadelphia where he studied computer systems design, technology and programming. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, having been stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, as an instructor in early warning radar and fire control computer systems. He also served his country as part of the United States occupation force stationed in Kaiserslautan, Germany.
In 1956, Bob married the girl of his dreams, Connie Murray, and the woman with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life. From this union came five wonderful children: Margaret "Peggy" Seaver (Ed) of Clark, N.J., Kathleen "Kelly" Parker (Mike) of Louisville, Ky., Paul Gain (Nini) of Bonsall, Calif., Judith "Judy" Brown (Mike) of Strongsville, Ohio, and Anne Marie (Gain) Grall of St. Joseph. Bob and Connie were blessed with 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson who gave them much pride and joy.
Bob’s work career extended many years, having been employed by three major companies, starting after college with Bristol Myers in New Jersey, General Foods of White Plains, N.Y., and Battle Creek, Mich. In 1994 he retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 25 years of service in information and technology systems at the administrative offices located in Benton Harbor. Changes in employment brought Bob and his family from New Jersey to New York and finally to Michigan. Bob’s retirement in 1994 brought years of enjoyment with his many friends and golf buddies, both in Michigan and their winter home in Sun City, Hilton Head, S.C.
His hobbies included building World War II airplanes, golf, pool, ping pong, reading and doing presentations for nursing homes. His quick wit and wonderful sense of humor brought laughter to many people.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, Stevensville post 568 and the Sun City, Hilton Head Veterans Association.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, George.
He leaves behind his children, grandchildren, relatives, associates and friends that have helped him throughout his life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 580 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor, with Father James Adam officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 3-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, officiated by Mike Gathright, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Storyline or the Diabetes Research Foundation. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.