Robert T. Lovell
Robert T. Lovell, age 83, of Coloma died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at home.
Robert’s life began March 4, 1936, in Princewick, W. Va. He graduated from Stoco High School, went on to Beckley College and finished his education at Princeton Technical School. After graduating from technical school he was an independent consultant and managed various paper companies. In 1985, Robert took a job at Watervliet Paper Mill, where he would call home and raise his family. Robert loved music and was a talented musician.
His greatest joy was spending time with his loving family, which includes: his wife, Carol Lovell; four children, Robert Lovell Jr., Lydia Lovell-Davis, Lisa Lovell and John Lovell; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly and Jeanette; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, James and Grace Mae (Cook) Lovell, and eight siblings: James Jr., Richard, Dave, Dale, Matt, Jack, Doris and Mary Sue, precede Robert in death.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Robert’s family with cremation arrangements. Burial will be in West Virginia. Arrangements are being made for a memorial service. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Robert’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.