Roberta 'Bobbie' Kinney
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn (Goodhard) Kinney passed away at the age of 57, in her home in Aurora, Colo.
Bobbie was born the youngest of five in Aspen, Colo., to a loving family on Oct. 17, 1961. She was always in good company with her family and friends, as she recalled these memories throughout her life with the warmest affections.
She attended college at Regis University in Denver to study business, where she met Tim Kinney. They inevitably bonded to create a beautiful family together over the years, relocating to Southwestern Michigan. During this time in Michigan, a time which Bobbie referred to as the best years of her life, she marched through many milestones. She became a mother of two children and a prideful aunt. For many years she was the school librarian, and the “Mrs. Kinney” sign stayed with her on her desk with pride all the years later.
Bobbie’s most Christian characteristic was that she loved other people more than she could ever love herself. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for the kindness she projected and the empathy she was able to comfort others with.
She is survived by her two children, Erin and Henry; siblings, Vickie, Bill (Sue), Kristie and Michele; and niece and nephews, Desi (Cade), Ben and Nathan. She had a countless number of “children” she picked up throughout the years by loving Hank and Erin’s friends as one of her own.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Eileen Goodhard.
A service to celebrate her will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at St. Mary’s Church in Aspen. We also invite friends and family to share memories and photos of Bobbie on www.forevermissed.com/roberta-lynn-kinney.