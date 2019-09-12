Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton
Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton, 58, a resident of Ithaca, N.Y., for the past three years, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Robin lived most of her life in Stevensville and Bridgman. She is a 1980 graduate of Lakeshore High School Special Education Class in Stevensville. A highlight of her senior year, Robin won the first place trophy on the Lakeshore Special Olympics Swim Team in Michigan.
Robin is survived by her mother, Betty J. Goetz of Ithaca; a brother, Kent L. Goetz of Ithaca; aunts, Joyce (Craig) Deardorff and Georgia (Ralph) Forsyth; and many cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death is her father, Donald H. Goetz; and brother, David J. Goetz.
Robin had a warm compassion for her pets. The family recommends remembrance gifts to be given to the SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve, 293 Irish Hill Road, Newfield, NY 14867.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.