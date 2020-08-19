Robin “Rob” Vance, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at his home.
Rob was born May 19, 1955, in St. Joseph to James G. and Sonia A. (Tollas) Vance. He graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 1973. After high school, Rob served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Rob married his wife, Jayne A. McDonald, of Benton Harbor on June 1, 2012. He was employed by New Products Corp. in Benton Harbor; Whirlpool Corp., Berrien Hills Golf Club for several years, and since 2017 had been a groundskeeper at Harbor Shores Golf Course.
Rob was a long-time member of the BPOE #541 St. Joseph/Benton Harbor. Sharing conversation with other veterans was important to him. He enjoyed rooting for the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed camping with “The Gang” at Camp Bull@#%! in Baldwin.
Rob is survived by his wife, Jayne; two sisters: Kellene Brown of Jonestown, Pa., Shawn Vance-Dixon of Wauseon, Ohio; nieces and nephews: Neil Brown, Phillip Brown, Shannon Dixon, Shane Dixon and Cora; and great-nephews: Gabriel and Jacob Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Rob’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.