Rochelle Warshawsky
Loved and respected by all who knew her, Rochelle Warshawsky passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
The daughter of Pearl and Samuel Feldschreiber, she was born in Chicago and was raised beautifully along with five sisters and a brother.
Shelley, as known by most, married the charming Hyman Warshawsky on June 28, 1959. They shared 58 years of happiness before he passed away in 2018. She raised three children whom she loved dearly: Alan, Susan and David. When she was not taking care of her children and their many friends, she was active at the First Hebrew Congregation. She served on the Sisterhood Board, ordered for their gift shop and assisted in fundraising through numerous community events. In her free time, she delivered Meals on Wheels, assisted as a census taker and handled invoicing and accounts payable for the family business, Steel Center Supply Company.
Shelley loved watching NBA basketball and football and could name most of the key players on every team. She was one of the best cooks and bakers around and often served 20-30 guests for the Jewish holidays, birthdays, Thanksgiving, and of course, Fourth of July. Her shmear was the best ever; don’t ask how many teaspoons of something was used since she just threw in “a little bit” into each recipe. She loved to travel across the world with close friends and family.
A cherished wife, mother, grandmother (Bubbie Shelley), sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Shelley is survived by her children: Alan (Kathy) Warshawsky of Carmel, Ind., David Warshawsky of Winter Springs, Fla., and Susan Terman of Overland Park, Kan.; grandsons: Reuben (Blaire) and Isaac Warshawsky and Jeremy and Michael Terman; and sisters, Jennie Elias and Renee Greene.
The family would especially like to thank and acknowledge her incredible caregivers: Rachael Spears, Ruth Pittsley, Rachael Grigg, Erika Koopman, Jenni Mills, Kay Anderson, Eden Silva and Kristine Kahne.
Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shelley’s memory to the First Hebrew Congregation, 249 Broadway St., South Haven, MI 49090 or Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
